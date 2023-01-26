Prosper head football coach Brandon Schmidt to become new A&M Consolidated head football coach

Schmidt will be recommended to take over the A&M Consolidated head football coach role at a special board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Prosper head football coach Brandon Schmidt has been recommended to become the next campus athletic coordinator and head football coach for A&M Consolidated, according to a press release from College Station ISD.

The recommendation was made by College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and Athletic Director Kevin Starnes. A board meeting about the matter is set to take pace on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

During his seven-year tenure with Prosper, Schmidt and the Eagles made playoff appearances every year, with state quarterfinal and semifinal appearances headlining Prosper's playoff results since 2019. After his first year as an offensive line coach and offensive coordinator for the Eagles, he was later promoted to head coach.

Schmidt's final record as the Prosper head coach totals out to 67-24.

Before moving to Prosper, Schmidt spent nine seasons as an assistant coach and offensive line coach at Cedar Park High School in Leander, in the Austin area. He helped Cedar Park win the 4A DII state championship in 2012, and led the team to another appearance in the 5A DII state finals two years after, in 2014.