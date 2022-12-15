A&M Consolidated offensive coordinator Sean Witherwax named new Caldwell head football coach

Another A&M Consolidated football coach has departed the program.

CALDWELL, Texas — Sean Witherwax, the now-former offensive coordinator for A&M Consolidated High School, has been named the new head coach for the Caldwell Hornets.

On Nov. 10, former Caldwell athletic director and head coach Boone Patterson announced he would be resigning from his position after just two seasons with the program.

Withermax's departure from A&M Consolidated marks the second coach to leave the Tigers this month. The first came just under two weeks ago, when Lee Fedora stepped down from the Tigers as the school's head coach and athletic director following Consol's 2022-2023 season where they finished atop the district standings and advanced to the postseason playoffs.

This past season, the Hornets went completely win-less, and have not had a season where the team has secured more than three wins since 2017. The last time Caldwell has had a winning season was seven years ago, in 2015, when the Hornets went 8-5.

Thankful for the opportunity to lead the Caldwell Hornet!

Sting’em!!!! pic.twitter.com/DquKJI6SCF — Sean Witherwax (@CoachWax91) December 16, 2022