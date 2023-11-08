Texas' 10 most expensive high school football stadiums

TEXAS, USA — The high school football scene in Texas is a sight to behold every fall.
The stadiums are eye-grabbing in their own right. It seems commonplace nowadays for the opening of a new stadium to go viral on social media. That's what happened with Melissa High School this month, as their new $35 million stadium has captured the eyes of the Internet.
The visuals are nice, indeed, but what if I told you the $35 million price tag doesn't even crack Texas' top 10?
Five of the top 10 come from Houston area school districts, four of them are in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and one is in the Beaumont area. Here are the top 10 most expensive high school stadiums in Texas, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle:
1. Cy-Fair FCU Stadium at Berry Center (Cy-Fair ISD)
- Cost: $80 million (includes construction of 9,500-seat arena and 456-seat theater)
- Opened: 2006
- Capacity: 11,000
2. Legacy Stadium (Katy ISD)
- Cost: $70.3 million
- Opened: 2017
- Capacity: 12,000
3. McKinney Stadium (McKinney ISD)
- Cost: $70 million
- Opened: 2018
- Capacity: 12,000
4. Eagle Stadium (Allen ISD)
- Cost: $60 million
- Opened: 2012
- Capacity: 18,000
5. Woodforest Bank Stadium (Conroe ISD)
- Cost: $49 million
- Opened: 2008
- Capacity: 10,000
6. Children’s Health Stadium (Prosper ISD)
- Cost: $48 million (includes the cost of a new natatorium)
- Opened: 2019
- Capacity: 12,000
7. Memorial Stadium (Beaumont ISD)
- Cost: $47.3 million (includes a natatorium)
- Opened: 2010
- Capacity: 10,600
8. District Stadium (Tomball ISD)
- Cost: $42.6 million
- Opened: 2021
- Capacity: 10,000
9. Freedom Field (Alvin ISD)
- Cost: $41.4 million
- Opened: 2018
- Capacity: 10,280
10. Challenger-Columbia Stadium (Clear Creek ISD)
- Cost: $39 million
- Opened: 2016
- Capacity: 10,000
As for Melissa High School's new $35 million stadium? It ranks No. 12 in the Lone Star State, not even cracking the Top 10!
More Texas headlines: