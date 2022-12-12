Hunter Hamrick named new athletic director, head football coach at Rockdale ISD

Hamrick previously coached Rockdale as their offensive coordinator, and will replace current athletic director Jacob Campsey.

ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale ISD have announced that Hunter Hamrick will be the school's new athletic director and head football coach in their Monday, Dec. 12 board meeting. Hamrick will replace current athletic director Jacob Campsey and will start his new position in January 2023.

Previously, Hamrick coached at Rockdale as the school's offensive coordinator, and even won 30 games in his final three years with the program. He departed Rockdale in 2016 to be the athletic director and head football coach at Ingleside High School in the Corpus Christi area and has led the Mustangs to the playoffs in all but one of the past five years.

Superintendent Denise Monzingo also shared her thoughts on the return of Coach Hamrick, saying "We are excited to welcome Coach Hamrick and his family back to Rockdale ISD. His knowledge and experience as an athletic director, along with his ability to build relationships with students, staff and the community will be a tremendous asset for Rockdale."

According to the announcement, Hamrick will be in Rockdale on Thursday, Dec. 15 to meet with students and staff.