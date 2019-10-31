BREMOND, Texas — As a running back for Bremond, JT Anthony had an outstanding performance with 41 carries for 373 yards and six touchdowns.



Anthony was 3/5 in passing for 71 yards. He also had 10 tackles and two for a loss. Punting out of endurance, the senior punted one for 70 yards to flip the field.



In the past two weeks, Anthony has had 12 rushing touchdowns and one passing. The quarterback is on the list with some big names in Bremond’s football history of all-time single game rushing leaders.