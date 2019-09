COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Las Vegas thinks the Texas A&M football team is, at least on paper, a massive underdog this weekend. The Aggies are traveling to Death Valley to take on Clemson, the defending National Champions, and are 20-point underdogs.

Junior guard Jared Hocker isn't buying that though.

“There will be an upset," he says.

When Jimbo Fisher was asked about those comments, he said "Jared better play well Saturday."