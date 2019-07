COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former A&M Consolidated and Texas A&M guard Alex Caruso held his first first basketball camp in College Station in July, and was kind enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule to play KAGS sports reporter Mike Lucas in a game of HORSE.

Safe to say -- challenging a NBA player to a shooting contest is not a good idea.

Caruso recently signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.