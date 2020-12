The Hornets were the last Brazos Valley team still in the hunt for a state title

CONROE, Texas — The Huntsville Hornets season came to an end on Saturday afternoon when Crosby kicked a game-winning 35-yard field goal in overtime to seal a 32-29 win.

The Hornets entered the game with a perfect 11-0 record.

AJ Wilson threw three touchdown passes to Jordan Woodberry in the loss.