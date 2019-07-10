HUNTSVILLE, Texas — (9) Huntsville doesn't have to worry about a game this week. The Hornets schedule match up with Montgomery is being called off because of a hazing investigation going on with the Bears football program.

Huntsville head coach confirmed the news to KAGS Monday afternoon.

The Montgomery ISD released this statement Monday morning:

“The Montgomery High School Administration working with the MISD Police Department is currently investigating an anonymous report of a serious violation of the MISD Student Code of Conduct. The incident in question occurred off campus during non-school hours. MISD takes these reports with the utmost seriousness and is working with all parties to gain accurate information. Our greatest concern is the safety and well-being of our students. As this is an open investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

With the "win," Huntsville improves to 5-2 on the season.