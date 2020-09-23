Huntsville Searching for New Week 1 Opponent After Nederlands Cancels Game

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Huntsville Hornets are determined to play this Friday, even though it won't be against the team they've been preparing for the past month.
Nederlands ISD announced several positive Covid-19 tests within the football locker room on Wednesday, and therefore had to cancel this Friday's game against Huntsville.
Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern tells KAGS he is still looking for a new Week 1 opponent and is willing to play a scrimmage if need be. Coach mentioned Boerne-Champion and Arkansas High as two possible replacements, but nothing is set in stone yet.