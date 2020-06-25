Huntsville Suspends Summer Workouts Until July 6

Coach Rodney Southern says it's out of an abundance of caution for the student athletes

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Huntsville Hornets are the first Brazos Valley football team we know of to suspend voluntary strength and conditioning workouts amid rising Covid-19 numbers.

In a statement sent out to student athletes and parents on Wednesday, coach Southern says, "With the current spike in COVID-19 cases and the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend, Huntsville ISD has elected to suspend strength and conditioning/sport skills beginning Thursday, June 25 through Friday, July 3. We will resume workouts on Monday, July 6. Please know your child’s health and safety is our utmost priority. We will continue to update you as we move forward."

Coach Southern says no players or coaches have tested positive for coronavirus, but he'd rather be safe than sorry with cases in Walker County rapidly rising.

While Huntsville may be the first in our area to suspend workouts, the Hornets are not the first in the state.

Several Waco schools have done same, and more than two dozen schools in Corpus Christi have had to hit the pause button.