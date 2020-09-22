Hutton Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Hutton's six saves were the most among any SEC goalkeeper who recorded a shutout the opening weekend of the season

Texas A&M sophomore goalkeeper Shantel Hutton was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Hutton, a sophomore from Duluth, Georgia, recorded six saves at Ole Miss for her ninth career shutout. The six saves were the most among any SEC goalkeeper who recorded a shutout the opening weekend of the season. The effort helped the Aggies to a 3-0 victory over the Rebels.

It marked the first SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor for Hutton. She earned SEC Freshman of the Week twice during the 2019 campaign.

Hutton’s career record in the woodwork improved to 11-4-3 and she dropped her career goals-against average to 0.80.