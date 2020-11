The Bulldogs are headed back to the state championship for the first time since 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Senior outside hitter Caydence Hoyle led the way with 23 kills as Iola swept Thrall on Tuesday night in a Class 2A State Semifinal game, punching the Bulldogs ticket to Saturday's State Championship.

The Bulldogs will play Crawford for the 2A Title, which is a rematch from the 2017 State Championship. Crawford got the best of Iola that year.