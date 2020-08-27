Iola Cancels First Two Football Games of Season After Confirmed Covid-19 Cases on Campus

Bulldogs head coach Kerry Bamberg says the team can resume football activity on September 8th

IOLA, Texas — Confirmed Covid-19 cases on the campus of Iola High School are pushing back the start of the Bulldogs football season.

Head coach Kerry Bamburg tells KAGS his team's first two games of the season have been cancelled and his team can resume football activities on September 8.

He also says the school is being shut down for the time being.

Iola was set to play Thrall in the season opener on Friday and then travel to Normangee to take on the Panthers in a Week 2 match up.

