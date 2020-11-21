Iola volleyball wins the Class 2A State Championship

IOLA, Texas — The Iola volleyball team is bringing a state championship back to the Brazos Valley.



The Lady Bulldogs knocked off Crawford in the Class 2A state title game on Saturday afternoon 3 sets to 1.



This was a rematch from the 2017 state title game, where Iola lost to Crawford.



It was a different story this time though as the Lady Bulldogs are back on top of Class 2A for the first time since winning back to back titles in 2015 and 2016.



