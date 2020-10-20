Texas A&M’s Spiller Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention

Against the Bulldogs, the sophomore running back rushed 18 times for 114 yards and reached the end zone twice

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller claimed Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention honors for the second consecutive week after his stellar performance in Saturday’s 28-17 victory at Mississippi State, SPORTyler announced Tuesday morning.

Against the Bulldogs, the sophomore running back rushed 18 times for 114 yards and reached the end zone twice. The multi-score game was the fourth of Spiller’s career as he crossed the century mark on the ground for the eighth time in the Maroon & White and third time this season.

For the year, the Spring, Texas native is second in the Southeastern Conference and 12th nationally in rushing at 107.5 yards per game. According to Pro Football Focus, a league-leading 310 of Spiller’s 430 yards rushing this season have been after contact.