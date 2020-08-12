Texas A&M’s Spiller Named a Doak Walker Semifinalist

Spiller, from Spring, Texas, ranks fifth among players that have played more than five nationally with 112.1 rushing yards per game.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation’s top running back, announced Monday by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

Spiller, from Spring, Texas, ranks fifth among players that have played more than five nationally with 112.1 rushing yards per game. The sophomore has posted six games with 100-or-more yards as he stands just 103 yards shy of becoming the 18th Aggie to register 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.

To determine the 2020 finalists, members of the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast their votes. Three finalists for the award will be named Monday, December 21. The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast a second vote to select the 2020 award recipient. The 2020 Doak Walker Award recipient will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, January 7, 2021 on ESPN.

The Award is named after three-time SMU All-America running back and 1948 Heisman Trophy winner Doak Walker. Walker, who also punted, returned kicks and kicked extra points, led the Mustangs to two Southwest Conference Championships. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions and led the league in scoring his rookie year. During his six years with the Lions, he led the team to two NFL championships and was chosen All-Pro four times. Walker is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

The Aggies are set to host Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on CBS at Kyle Field in the final home game of the season this Saturday, Dec. 12.

Doak Walker Award - Semifinalists

Travis Etienne (Sr.), Clemson

Breece Hall (So.), Iowa State

Najee Harris (Sr.), Alabama

Mo Ibrahim (Jr.), Minnesota

Jermar Jefferson (Jr.), Oregon State

Sincere McCormick (So.), UTSA

Jaret Patterson (Jr.), Buffalo

Isaiah Spiller (So.), Texas A&M

Javonte Williams (Jr.), North Carolina