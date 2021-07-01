Jackson to Play in Overseas Tour with Athletes in Action

The AIA team will play four games vs. U20 National teams from the region.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball’s Quenton Jackson joins seven other collegiate basketball players from around the country on the Athletes In Action (AIA) team for a 10-day competitive tour in North Macedonia.

The team departed from the United States on June 30 and arrived in Skopje, North Macedonia on Thursday. The team returns on July 10. The AIA team will play four games vs. U20 National teams from the region.

The goals of this tour are to provide a rich cross-cultural experience for each team member, an opportunity to compete internationally and for team members to grow in their personal faith. AIA focuses on developing athletes and coaches as leaders of influence on and off the court.