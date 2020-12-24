Harden Ruled Eligible for Saturday's Game

The Rockets were scheduled to play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, a game that had to be postponed for a variety of coronavirus-related issues.

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston star James Harden will be in quarantine until Friday, meaning he could be eligible to play Saturday when the Rockets are to finally open their season in Portland.

The Rockets were scheduled to play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, a game that had to be postponed for a variety of coronavirus-related issues.

Among them was Harden declared unavailable to play after the NBA determined he violated the league’s health and safety protocols.