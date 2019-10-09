COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Better accuracy by quarterback Kellen Mond, and less dropped passes by the wide receivers aren't the Aggies only issues on offense after the 24-10 loss to Clemson.



Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday starting running back Jashaun Corbin will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.



Through two games, Corbin leads the Aggies with over 135 rushing yards to go with one touchdown.



True freshman Isaiah Spiller will get the first crack at replacing Corbin in the backfield. Spiller busted an 85 yard run against Texas State in the opener, but now it's time to see if the Under Armour All-American out of Kelin Collins can handle a bigger workload.