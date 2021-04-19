Jaxson Robinson & LaDamien Bradford enter transfer portal

The rising sophomore is now the eighth Aggie to enter the portal this offseason

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two more Aggies have entered the transfer portal from last year's Texas A&M men's basketball team.

Jaxson Robinson announced on Monday he'd play out the remainder of his collegiate career elsewhere. Robinson averaged 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game this season in roughly 10 minutes of action per contest. Robinson was the highest rated recruit in Texas A&M's 2020 class.

Later in the day, LaDamien Bradford followed suit. Bradford scored 4 points and grabbed 10 rebounds all season long in limited playtime as a freshman.

That pair joins JJ Chandler, Savion Flagg, Kevin Marfo, Emmanuel Miller, Cashius McNeilly, Jonathan Aku, and walk-on Jackson Young as players who have left this offseason.

As Travis L. Brown from The Eagle reports, that's 58% of the team's scoring and 65% of its rebounding from last season in the portal.