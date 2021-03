Chandler led the Aggies with 24 3-pointers this season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M shooting guard Jay Jay Chandler has entered the transfer portal.

The A&M men's basketball team confirmed the news to KAGS Thursday morning.

Chandler was fifth on the team in scoring in 2020-2021 with 8.2 points per game. He lead the team with 24 3-pointers.