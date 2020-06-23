HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Former Huntsville star Jaylon Griffin announced on Sunday he has verbally committed to the University of Central Florida.
A sophomore wide receiver at Kilgore Junior College, Griffin will join the Knights in 2021. He's considered the top ranked JUCO wide receiver in the state of Texas for his class and holds nearly 30 Division I offers.
Former Huntsville standout Jaylon Griffin verbally commits to Central Florida
