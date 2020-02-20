ROCKDALE, Texas — It has been a heck of a run, but the Jeff Miller era in Rockdale is over. The longtime head football coach is leaving Tiger country to take over at Cy-Fair High School.



Miller has coached at Rockdale for 14 seasons whiling racking up over 105 victories. None bigger than winning the Class 3A State Championship in 2017. The Tigers also won a district championship in 2014 and 2016.



Miller inherits a Cy-Fair program that has won at least 11 games the past three seasons, and that includes winning the Class 6A DII title in 2017.