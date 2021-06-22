Jerron Reese Hired as New CSHS Boys Basketball Coach

Reese spent the last six seasons as an assistant at Bryan High School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station boys basketball program is changing coaches for the first time since the high school opened in 2012.

JD Sullivan is out, and Jerron Reese is in.

Reese spent the past six seasons as an assistant at Bryan High School, his alma matter, and helped mentor Division I players like Zach Nutall and AJ Lawson.

Sullivan spent eight seasons at the helm of the Cougars and led them to a District title in 2018-2019. He also picked up his 600th career win as a head coach in 2021.

Reese has been a fixture in the Bryan/College Station community and is ready to build his own winning tradition at CSHS.

"We want to get up and down, run a little bit, get in transition, take advantage of defensive opportunities but also execute in the half court," Reese tells KAGS. "The returning kids execute, get after it defensively, sacrifice their bodies. That stuff won't change."