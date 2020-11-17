Bryan Softball's Adam Twins Sign with UL-Lafayette

Both twins are top-100 recruits

BRYAN, Texas — Jessica and Jacquelyn Adams always dreamed of playing collegiate softball today and that dream became a reality on Tuesday.

The Adams twins signed their National Letters of Intent to the UL-Lafayette because they said it felt most like home.

"We just absolutely loved the coaching," Jacquelyn says. "The program itself, it's just amazing."

Jessica is Bryan's career leader in home runs. Jacquelyn is more of a contact hitter, and she posted a .340 batting average as a sophomore.

They told KAGS the choice commit to UL-Lafayette was an easy one.