Jhamon Ausbon's List of Preseason Accolades Keep Growing

FootballScoop.com named the Texas A&M receiver one of the 100 best players entering the 2020 college football season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M wide receiving corp took a big hit in the spring when Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers both declared early for the NFL Draft, but the Aggies should still be loaded at the position in 2020 with Jhamon Ausbon returning for his senior season.

Ausbon led A&M last season in both receptions and receiving yards, and finished second on the team in receiving touchdowns.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football recently named him a First Team All-Texas College performer, Athlon Sports put the Aggies wide out on its preseason All-SEC Third Team, and FootballScoop.com named him one of the 100 best players in the country entering the 2020 season.

Ausbon, a Houston native, has worked out this offseason with renowned skills trainer Rischad Whitfield, who says the Aggies senior can be even better in 2020.

"He's a great route runner," Whitfield says. "Coach wants him to trim weight so he's playing at 205 pounds. He catches every ball. We just had to work on creating more separation off the line of scrimmage and in and out of every break."