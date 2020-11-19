Jimbo Fisher Named Bear Bryant Award Watch List

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Twenty-four college football coaches have been named to the 2020 American Heart Association Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards watch list putting them in contention for the highly coveted, final title of the season: the 2020 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year.
The Coach of the Year award – presented each January– is the only college coaching honor selected after all postseason bowl games and the National Championship conclude. The winner will be announced live on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, during a virtual awards ceremony benefiting the American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives.
Football coaching legend, Paul “Bear” Bryant, died from a heart attack in 1983. Moved to drive education around heart disease after his passing, the Bryant family teamed with the American Heart Association in 1986 building on the Association’s Coach of the Year Award to create the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards. Each year, the awards honor “Bear’s” legacy by recognizing coaching excellence while raising critical funds for research to eradicate cardiovascular disease through event sponsorships, an auction and individual donations.
The coaches on this year’s Watch List are (in alphabetical order):
Tom Allen, Indiana University
Matt Campbell, Iowa State University
Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina University
Paul Chryst, University of Wisconsin
Mario Cristobal, University of Oregon
Ryan Day, The Ohio State University
Manny Diaz, University of Miami
Karl Dorrell, University of Colorado
Luke Fickell, University of Cincinnati
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M University
Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern University
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State University
Clay Helton, University of Southern California
Tom Herman, The University of Texas at Austin
Doc Holliday, Marshall University
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame University
Gus Malzahn, Auburn University
Dan Mullen, University of Florida
Jay Norvell, University of Nevada
Lincoln Riley, University of Oklahoma
Nick Saban, University of Alabama
Kalani Sitake, Brigham Young University
Kirby Smart, University of Georgia
Dabo Swinney, Clemson University
Previously announced 2020 Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award and 2020 Heart of a Champion Award will also be presented virtually at the 35th Annual Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards ceremonies, sponsored by Marathon Oil Corporation.
Marathon Oil, an independent exploration and production company based in Houston, has served as the presenting sponsor of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards for over 10 years, underscoring the company’s commitment to the health and well-being of their employees, families and communities. Marathon Oil works with leading community organizations that share their core values, like the American Heart Association, to advance important public health initiatives that promote the common good and protect the public.