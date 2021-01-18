Fisher Confident A&M Can Replace Players Leaving for NFL

It's not easy to replace stars like Kellen Mond and Buddy Johnson but Fisher believes the pipeline is in place to do so

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football team has some big shoes to fill in 2021.

Kellen Mond, a four year starter at quarterback, is heading to the NFL. So is senior defensive captain Buddy Johnson and Bobby Brown, the team's leader in sacks.

Replacing players like that isn't easy, but it's part of what makes college football so unique.

Recruiting plays a big part in having the next crop of stars ready to go, but so does the culture within a program.

Jimbo Fisher knows the foundation of the culture has been built and the 2020 seniors helped establish that, and he'll be forever grateful to them for their part in building up the Aggies.

"They set a standard for how things are going to be done," Fisher says. "The next group watched them and learned how to do it. I feel confident in the next guys coming back. "You don't replace them but you learn from them and build from them. Their value to the program will never be lost. we owe it to them to carry on at such a high level and our young guys do too."