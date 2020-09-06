Jimbo Fisher, Kellen Mond Address Return to Campus

Tuesday is the first day student athletes are allowed back on campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jimbo Fisher and Kellen Mond discuss the student-athletes return to campus on Tuesday, the first official day that Aggie players can access on-campus facilities.

On the excitement of the first day players can be back on campus and use facilities...

"I think for them, it's the getting back to normality and working in their own facilities...Now, we can't be with them and our strength and conditioning coaches, it's all voluntary workouts. But I think they're eager to do it and are wanting to do it. It gets them back to some normality."

On being able to see or run into the players in person again...

"It really is great, just to see the guys. You miss them and how much you care for them. You see them on zoom calls and calls, but (it's great) just getting back around them again. And (it creates) normality for us as coaches too, we're getting back in the groove."

On being back...

"It's exciting. You definitely could feel the excitement throughout the players and pretty much throughout the whole building. Obviously there's some limitations to what we can do throughout the building and workouts, but with what we can do right now I know guys are excited to be back."

On things that must be accomplished in the next month or so...

"I think the number one thing is just finding our identity...new guys and even experienced guys, trying to find out their roles, and figure out how we can execute to the best of our ability this year. We have a lot of talent, and we've got to figure out how to plug those puzzle pieces in."

On the young guys...

"With the SEC and NCAA and trying to get some walk-throughs approved over the next couple of months, I think those are going to be huge. Obviously when you have too many practices that can cause injury, especially coming back from so much off time. But just being able to have those type of walk-throughs and being able to learn from those, I think those are going to be really key for a lot of teams across the country."

