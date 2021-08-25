Jimbo Fisher names Haynes King as the Aggies starting quarterback

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The competition is over.



Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher announced on ESPN 97.5 in Houston on Wednesday morning that Haynes King will be the Aggies starting quarterback in the opener on September 4 against Kent State.



A Longview native, King was a top 50 national recruit coming out of high school after leading the Lobos to the program's first state championship in over 80 years.



King edged out Zach Calzada for the starting job and will take over a role that has been occupied by three-year starter Kellen Mond.



Still considered a freshman, King appeared in two games for A&M last season. In limited action, the dual-threat quarterback has accounted for just over 100 yards to go with one touchdown and one interception.





