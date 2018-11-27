The SEC announced on Monday it was looking into a postgame fight between members of the LSU and Texas A&M's coaching staff.

In the aftermath of the event, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher released the following statement Monday night.

"We have continued to look into an unfortunate postgame incident following a hard-fought, emotional game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. As part of that review, I, along with Texas A&M administration, LSU and the SEC office, have been examining video of the incident as well as statements from relevant parties. I want to assure everyone that the matter has been addressed internally with my staff members, and we will continue to demand that our program conduct itself in a manner that meets the values and expectations of this great university. We look forward to continuing our season at a bowl destination."

