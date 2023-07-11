J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt to be featured on Wheaties box

J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt are the first brothers to be featured on the cereal box.

The Watt brothers snagged another coveted sports honor as they will be featured on the front of a Wheaties cereal box.

They are the first brothers to be featured on the cereal box. Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt retired this past season after 12 years in the NFL while his brother T.J. Watt currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

J.J. is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, while T.J. was awarded the honor in 2021.

“The Wheaties box is iconic. Truly honored to be on the cover of the newest box (even if I do have to share it with knucklehead),” J.J. said in a tweet about the announcement. “It’s a pretty special day for us and we’re very excited about being able to share it with you. Go grab yours starting in August!”

T.J. reminisced about eating Wheaties while growing up and how much of an honor it is.

“Growing up my brothers and I would sit at the breakfast table together and share ‘the breakfast of champions’ while reading the inspiring biographies of the cover athletes. Fast forward to today, I am incredibly humbled and honored to be on the cover of this year’s box with my brother @JJWatt. Starting in August, you will be able to grab a box at your grocery store and learn more about our story,” T.J. said in a tweet.

J.J. is set to return to football as a studio analyst for the NFL on CBS this fall. T.J. is entering his seventh season with the Steelers.

The limited-edition box will be on store shelves nationwide in August.

