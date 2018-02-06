AUSTIN – Texas A&M broke out for seven runs in the fourth inning en route to a 10-3 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers in NCAA Austin Regional action Friday evening at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Texas A&M bats posted their first double-digit run game in a month as they tagged Indiana pitching for 14 hits, five for extra bases, as the Aggies won their 10th consecutive regional game, a streak that dates back to 2015. Logan Foster and Zach DeLoach highlighted the offense as they both recorded three-hit games with DeLoach driving in three from the leadoff spot.

On the mound, Aggie starter John Doxakis (8-5) was stellar in 6.0 innings of work. He allowed just one unearned run on one hit and two walks while striking out a career-high 12. Stephen Kolek came in to work the seventh and eighth, fanning four and allowing one run.

The 17 strikeouts set a new season-high for Aggie pitching, it also marked the most punchouts in a nine-inning game since another 17-K performance against Alabama in 2015. The Hoosiers got caught watching the paint dry on numerous occasions with seven strikeouts looking.

SCORING SUMMARY

T4 | The Aggies broke the scoring seal in the fourth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate. DeLoach started the inning with a single up the middle and Michael Helman followed with a single to center off Hosier starter Jonathan Stiever (5-6). With two outs, Foster sent a single to rightfield and DeLoach slide around the tag at home to put the Aggies on the scoreboard. Will Frizzell followed with a two-run double to leftfield. Allonte Wingate drew a walk in Cole Bedford singled off the pitchers foot to fill the bags with Ags. George Janca drew a four-pitch walk to push a run across and DeLoach hit a wall-banger to over the centerfielder’s head to knock in three runs. A&M 7, IU 0.

T5 | Braden Shewmake started the frame with a single up the middle and he came around to score with one out when Foster tripled to centerfield. A&M 8, IU 0.

B6 | With one out, Jeremy Houston and Logan Kaletha drew walks. Houston moved to third on a deep fly ball by Matt Lloyd and he came around to score on a throwing error by George Janca on Matt Gorski’s grounder to third. A&M 8, IU 1.

T7 | The Aggies turned another triple into a run in the seventh. This time it was Helman with a three-bagger off the wall in rightfield and he came around to score on a groundout to third base by Chris Andritsos. A&M 9, IU 1.

B7 | Leadoff batter Luke Miller greeted relief pitcher Stephen Kolek with a home run to left-center on a 2-2 offering. A&M 9, IU 2.

T8 | Chandler Morris started the frame with a pinch-hit double down the right-field line, moved to third on a groundout by Wingate and scored on a single to rightfield by Janca. A&M 10, IU 2.

B9 | The Hoosiers added a solo shot off the bat of Miller, his second of the game. A&M 10, IU 3.

NOTES

-Before a sixth-inning walk, the A&M staff had struck out 35 opposing batters since last issuing a free pass.

-Since postseason play began, Aggie arms have posted a 1.20 ERA across five games with 60 punchouts to just nine walks. They’ve allowed a .190 batting average against (30-for-158).

-Helman stayed hot with 2-for-5 day. The junior has hit 8-for-19 across the five postseason contests.

-Texas A&M’s last defeat in regional play came in a 2-1, 14-inning loss to Cal in 2015. The Aggies would go on to win three more games that season to secure a spot in the Super Regional.

© 2018 KAGS