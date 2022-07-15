Johnson and Robinson named Sporting News Preseason All-Americans

Johnson is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him earn a starting role at nickel.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson and Layden Robinson were selected as Sporting News 2022 Preseason All-Americans, the outlet announced Friday. Johnson was named to the first team, while Robinson earned second team honors.

Johnson is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him earn a starting role at nickel and serve as one of the Aggies’ elite tacklers. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native tallied 79 tackles in 2021, good for second on the team. He ranked in the top-11 in the SEC and led A&M with 53 solo takedowns in his second season in Aggieland, also adding five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss. He was named to the AP All-SEC Second Team and earned PFF All-America First Team honors in 2021.