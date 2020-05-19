Bishop Tabbed 2020 SEC Outdoor Scholar-Athlete of the Year

It is the second time Bishop has been named SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year during the 2019-2020 academic year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Distance runner Jon Bishop was voted as the 2020 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the league’s head coaches, it was announced Tuesday morning.

“I feel very honored to receive this award,” Bishop said. “The indoor and outdoor SEC Scholar-athlete of the Year awards feel like exclamation points on my fourth year of college.”

It is the second time Bishop has been named SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year during the 2019-2020 academic year as he was named the SEC Indoor Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The College Station native previously was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll and was honored with the Classroom Excellence Award for outstanding work in advanced calculus.

Bishop held a 3.936 GPA and recently graduated from Texas A&M with his bachelor’s degree in applied mathematical sciences with a computational emphasis.

Following graduation, he plans to return to Texas A&M to pursue a master’s of computer science in the fall and compete during the 2021 outdoor track and field season.