Jones Earns USBWA All-America Recognition

This is Jones second All-American honor of the season

Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones garnered U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-America honors, it was announced Friday.

Jones becomes the fourth player in program history to earn USBWA All-America accolades, and the first to be voted as an honorable mention recipient. Earlier this season, the Lawrenceville, Georgia, native was recognized as an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American.

Jones became A&M’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,046) and double-doubles (42). The All-American is a two-time All-SEC First Team selection, and led her squad to its first-ever regular season SEC Championship. This season, Jones averaged a double-double with 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

The graduate received SEC Player of the Week honors twice during the 2020-21 campaign. She averaged 21 points and 10.5 rebounds after the first weekend of play to garner the first player of the week award. Then to conclude the regular season, she poured in 16 points and 14 boards to defeat the South Carolina Gamecocks for the SEC Championship on Feb. 28 to capture the second accolade.