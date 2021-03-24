Jones Named Regional Finalist for WBCA All-America Team

Jones is the Aggies’ all-time leader in rebounds (1,036) and double-doubles (42)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones was voted as a Region 2 finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America team, the WBCA announced Wednesday.

Jones is a regional finalist for the first time in her career. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native is the ninth player in program history to be voted as a regional finalist, and this marks the sixth-consecutive season that an Aggie has made the cut.

Earlier this season, Jones garnered Associated Press All-America honors for the first time. She is the Aggies’ all-time leader in rebounds (1,036) and double-doubles (42). The All-American has led her team to an SEC regular season championship and the highest AP Top-25 finish in school history at No. 4.

Jones is averaging 12.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, and has A&M poised for an NCAA Tournament run. The Maroon & White take on Iowa State later today at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 in the second round of the Big Dance.

The selection committee will choose the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team from these 52 finalists. The 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team will be announced Saturday, April 3.

Regional Finalists

Region 1

Player

Institution

Janelle Bailey

University of North Carolina

Lorela Cubaj

Georgia Institute of Technology

Elissa Cunane

North Carolina State University

Anna DeWolfe

Fordham University

Dana Evans

University of Louisville

Morgan Jones

Florida State University

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen

Georgia Institute of Technology

Tiana Mangakahia

Syracuse University

Maddy Westbeld

University of Notre Dame

Region 2

Player

Institution

Shakira Austin

University of Mississippi

Aliyah Boston

University of South Carolina

Zia Cooke

University of South Carolina

Rennia Davis

University of Tennessee

Chelsea Dungee

University of Arkansas

Anastasia Hayes

Middle Tennessee State University

Rhyne Howard

University of Kentucky

Rickea Jackson

Mississippi State University

N'dea Jones

Texas A&M University

Micaela Kelly

Central Michigan University

Que Morrison

University of Georgia

Destiny Slocum

University of Arkansas

Jenna Staiti

University of Georgia

Unique Thompson

Auburn University

Jasmine Walker

University of Alabama

Region 3

Player

Institution

Kierstan Bell

Florida Gulf Coast University

Charli Collier

University of Texas

Kysre Gondrezick

West Virginia University

Vivian Gray

Texas Tech University

Ashley Joens

Iowa State University

Ayoka Lee

Kansas State University

Natasha Mack

Oklahoma State University

DiDi Richards

Baylor University

NaLyssa Smith

Baylor University

IImar'I Thomas

University of Cincinnati

Region 4

Player

Institution

Grace Berger

Indiana University

Paige Bueckers

University of Connecticut

Caitlin Clark

University of Iowa

Arella Guirantes

Rutgers University

Naz Hillmon

University of Michigan

Selena Lott

Marquette University

Diamond Miller

University of Maryland

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

University of Connecticut

Ashley Owusu

University of Maryland

Christyn Williams

University of Connecticut

Region 5

Player

Institution

Aleah Goodman

Oregon State University

Mya Hollingshed

University of Colorado

Charlisse Leger-Walker

Washington State University

Aari McDonald

University of Arizona

Michaela Onyenwere

University of California, Los Angeles

Charisma Osborne

University of California, Los Angeles

Myah Selland

South Dakota State University

Kiana Williams