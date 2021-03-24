Jones Named Regional Finalist for WBCA All-America Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones was voted as a Region 2 finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America team, the WBCA announced Wednesday.
Jones is a regional finalist for the first time in her career. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native is the ninth player in program history to be voted as a regional finalist, and this marks the sixth-consecutive season that an Aggie has made the cut.
Earlier this season, Jones garnered Associated Press All-America honors for the first time. She is the Aggies’ all-time leader in rebounds (1,036) and double-doubles (42). The All-American has led her team to an SEC regular season championship and the highest AP Top-25 finish in school history at No. 4.
Jones is averaging 12.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, and has A&M poised for an NCAA Tournament run. The Maroon & White take on Iowa State later today at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 in the second round of the Big Dance.
The selection committee will choose the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team from these 52 finalists. The 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team will be announced Saturday, April 3.
FOLLOW THE AGGIES
Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.
Regional Finalists
Region 1
Player
Institution
Janelle Bailey
University of North Carolina
Lorela Cubaj
Georgia Institute of Technology
Elissa Cunane
North Carolina State University
Anna DeWolfe
Fordham University
Dana Evans
University of Louisville
Morgan Jones
Florida State University
Lotta-Maj Lahtinen
Georgia Institute of Technology
Tiana Mangakahia
Syracuse University
Maddy Westbeld
University of Notre Dame
Region 2
Player
Institution
Shakira Austin
University of Mississippi
Aliyah Boston
University of South Carolina
Zia Cooke
University of South Carolina
Rennia Davis
University of Tennessee
Chelsea Dungee
University of Arkansas
Anastasia Hayes
Middle Tennessee State University
Rhyne Howard
University of Kentucky
Rickea Jackson
Mississippi State University
N'dea Jones
Texas A&M University
Micaela Kelly
Central Michigan University
Que Morrison
University of Georgia
Destiny Slocum
University of Arkansas
Jenna Staiti
University of Georgia
Unique Thompson
Auburn University
Jasmine Walker
University of Alabama
Region 3
Player
Institution
Kierstan Bell
Florida Gulf Coast University
Charli Collier
University of Texas
Kysre Gondrezick
West Virginia University
Vivian Gray
Texas Tech University
Ashley Joens
Iowa State University
Ayoka Lee
Kansas State University
Natasha Mack
Oklahoma State University
DiDi Richards
Baylor University
NaLyssa Smith
Baylor University
IImar'I Thomas
University of Cincinnati
Region 4
Player
Institution
Grace Berger
Indiana University
Paige Bueckers
University of Connecticut
Caitlin Clark
University of Iowa
Arella Guirantes
Rutgers University
Naz Hillmon
University of Michigan
Selena Lott
Marquette University
Diamond Miller
University of Maryland
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
University of Connecticut
Ashley Owusu
University of Maryland
Christyn Williams
University of Connecticut
Region 5
Player
Institution
Aleah Goodman
Oregon State University
Mya Hollingshed
University of Colorado
Charlisse Leger-Walker
Washington State University
Aari McDonald
University of Arizona
Michaela Onyenwere
University of California, Los Angeles
Charisma Osborne
University of California, Los Angeles
Myah Selland
South Dakota State University
Kiana Williams
Stanford University