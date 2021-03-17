Jones, Wilson Named AP All-Americans

This is the fourth-consecutive year that an A&M player has been named to the team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones and Aaliyah Wilson were voted as Associated Press All-Americans, it was announced Wednesday.

The Aggies garnered honorable mention recognition and became the 19th and 20th AP All-Americans in program history. This is the fourth-consecutive year that an A&M player has been named to the team, and this marks the first All-America honor for both Jones and Wilson.

Jones is the Maroon & White’s all-time leader in double-doubles (41) and rebounds (1,026). She earned All-Southeastern Conference First Team recognition for the second time in her career, and is averaging a double-double with 12.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native is a two-time SEC Player of the Week and has totaled 10-or-more rebounds in 17 games during the 2020-21 campaign.

Wilson leads the team in points per game (12.6), steals (45) and block (21). The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native was recognized as an All-SEC Second Team selection for the first time this year. She was named the SEC Player of the Week after dropping a career-high 27 points against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Jan. 10.