COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced Wednesday that Christina Richardson would be joining her staff as director of administration and special projects.

“I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to continue my journey in Aggieland as a part of Coach Taylor’s staff,” Richardson said. “Joni is a passionate leader who puts love, integrity and excellence at the forefront, and I could not be more excited to work alongside her and her staff. I look forward to continuing our program’s rich tradition and history of success by embracing our community, our fans, our current and former student-athletes and everyone else who helps make Aggieland the place to be!”

"I am very happy to have Christina [Richardson] join our staff and stay with us in Aggieland,” Taylor said. “Her value will not only be felt in our day-to-day operations, but also within the community. As an Aggie, she brings a wealth of knowledge in regard to the tradition and expectations of Texas A&M. I can't wait to see how she continues to impact this program."

Richardson spent last season as the director of operations for the women’s basketball program under A&M legend Gary Blair. Prior to that, she served four seasons as the director of operations for the George Washington women's basketball team and was a part of the 2018 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Championship team. In her with the Colonials, Richardson oversaw all operations of the program and worked in conjunction with coaches and support staff to meet all team needs.

The Katy, Texas, native served as a student manager with A&M from 2011-14. She was a part of the Aggies' 2011 National Championship team and 2013 SEC Championship squad. Richardson received her bachelor's degree in sports management and minor in business administration in 2014.

After Aggieland, the former student went on to become the Director of Operations at Siena College for one season (2014-15) and then a graduate assistant at Mississippi State from 2015-17.

While a member of the Bulldogs, she was a part of a Sweet 16 run and the programs first ever NCAA Championship appearance in 2017 after upsetting the UConn Huskies in the Final Four. She capped off her stay in Starkville, Mississippi, earning her master's in sport administration.

Richardson serves on the Director of Operations Committee for the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA)