NJCAA moves fall sports including football to the spring

The most recent plan of action shifts all close-contact fall sports to the spring semester. All winter sports competition will begin in January.

BRENHAM, Texas — Following the recommendations from the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents, the NJCAA has announced its adjusted plan of action for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year. Following the Board of Regents' vote on Monday, a majority of competition will be moved to the spring semester.

"Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. "Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful."

The most recent plan of action shifts all close-contact fall sports to the spring semester. These sports include football, men's and women's soccer, and court volleyball. The NJCAA cross country championships for all three divisions and half marathon championships will remain as their originally scheduled dates in the fall as well as Division III women's tennis.

All winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men's and women's basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving. Men's and women's bowling and men's and women's indoor track and field will be held at the beginning of March.

Spring sports competition remains intact with minor adjustments to dates. These sports include baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's lacrosse, track and field, and men's and women's tennis.

Along with the adjustments to competition season and championship dates, the NJCAA has provided information as it relates to scrimmage and practice dates and allowances in the fall.

Championship dates are subject to change based on championship facility availability.

As the NJCAA continues to evaluate pertinent information regarding the impact of COVID-19,

the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council is proposing the below plan of action for NJCAA fall,

winter, and spring sports.

JULY 13, 2020

NJCAA MEN’S & WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY & HALF MARATHON

Fall Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting August 1, 2020.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting August 20, 2020.

• Maximum of ten (10) competition dates combined for cross country and half marathon.

• NJCAA Division III Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Championship held November 7, 2020 at

Stanley Park in Westfield, MA.

• NJCAA Division I and Division II Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Championship held November

14, 2020 at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, IA.

• NJCAA Men’s and Women’s Half Marathon Championship held November 17, 2020 at Iowa

Central Community College in Fort Dodge, IA.

NJCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S TENNIS

Fall Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting August 1, 2020.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting August 20, 2020.

• Maximum of 35 competition dates combined for fall and spring.

• NJCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championship held October 30 - November 1, 2020 at

Peachtree City Tennis Center in Peachtree City, GA.

• Changes to the 2020 NJCAA Division III Women’s Tennis season may be made based on

participation numbers.

NJCAA FOOTBALL

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within August 15, 2020 -

November 15, 2020.

• Maximum of three (3) scrimmage dates against outside competition. Each scrimmage limited to

one outside opponent.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting March 1, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting March 25, 2021.

• Maximum of eight (8) games through May 22, 2021.

• NJCAA Football Championship held June 3, 2021.

• Discussion on any additional bowl games will take place in the future.

2020-21 NJCAA SPORTS SEASONS

PAGE LAST UPDATED | 7/13/2020 (1:00 PM ET)

PAGE LAST UPDATED | 7/13/2020 (1:00 PM ET)

NJCAA MEN’S & WOMEN’S SOCCER

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within August 15, 2020 -

November 15, 2020.

• Allowed four (4) scrimmage dates in total for the year, with a maximum of two (2) scrimmages

allowed in the spring. Each scrimmage limited to no more than two outside opponents.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting March 15, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting April 2, 2021.

• Maximum of 14 games.

• All regular season, region, and district competition completed by May 24, 2021.

• NJCAA Men’s & Women’s Soccer Championships beginning June 2, 2021.

NJCAA COURT VOLLEYBALL

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within August 15, 2020 -

November 15, 2020.

• Allowed five (5) scrimmage dates in total for the year, with a maximum of two (2) scrimmage

dates allowed in the spring. Each scrimmage limited to no more than two outside opponents.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 11, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 29, 2021.

• Maximum of 21 competition dates.

• All regular season, region, and district competition completed by April 3, 2021.

• NJCAA Volleyball Championships held April 15-17, 2021.

NJCAA MEN’S & WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within September 15, 2020 -

December 15, 2020.

• Allowed five (5) scrimmage dates in total for the year, with a maximum of two (2) scrimmage

dates allowed in the spring. Each scrimmage limited to no more than two outside opponents.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 11, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 22, 2021.

• Maximum of 22 games.

• All regular season, region, and district championship competition completed by April 10, 2021.

• NJCAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships beginning April 19, 2021.

2020-21 NJCAA SPORTS SEASONS

PAGE LAST UPDATED | 7/13/2020 (1:00 PM ET)

PAGE LAST UPDATED | 7/13/2020 (1:00 PM ET)

NJCAA MEN’S & WOMEN’S BOWLING

Winter Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting October 1, 2020.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting October 30, 2020.

• Maximum of 22 regular season competition dates.

• NJCAA Men’s & Women’s Bowling Championships held March 4-6, 2021.

NJCAA WRESTLING

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within September 15, 2020 -

December 15, 2020.

• Maximum of two (2) scrimmage dates against outside competition. Each scrimmage limited to

two outside opponents.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 4, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 20, 2021.

• Maximum of 14 competition dates.

• All regular season, region, and district competition completed by April 15, 2021.

• NJCAA Wrestling Championships held April 23-24, 2021.

NJCAA MEN’S & WOMEN’S INDOOR/OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within September 15, 2020 -

December 15, 2020.

• Maximum of two (2) scrimmage dates against outside competition. Each scrimmage limited to

two outside opponents. Scrimmage times may not be used for national meet qualification.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 4, 2021 for indoor and outdoor track & field.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 18, 2021 for indoor and outdoor track &

field.

• Maximum of 17 competition dates combined between indoor and outdoor track & field.

• NJCAA Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships held March 5-6, 2021.

• NJCAA Division I Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships held May 11-13, 2021.

• NJCAA Division III Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships held May 6-8, 2021.

NJCAA MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within September 15, 2020 -

December 15, 2020.

• Maximum of two (2) scrimmage dates against outside competition. Each scrimmage limited to

two outside opponents. Scrimmage times may not be used for national meet qualification.

2020-21 NJCAA SPORTS SEASONS

PAGE LAST UPDATED | 7/13/2020 (1:00 PM ET)

NJCAA MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CONTINUED

Spring Championship Season

• Practice and competition will be permitted to begin starting January 11, 2021

• Maximum of 16 regular season competition dates.

• NJCAA Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships held April 28, 2021 - May 1, 2021.

NJCAA BASEBALL

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within September 5, 2020 -

November 15, 2020.

• Maximum of 15 scrimmages (not dates) against outside competition.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 10, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 22, 2021.

• Maximum of 56 games (not dates) against outside competition.

• All regular season, region, and district competition completed by May 23, 2021.

• NJCAA Division III Baseball Word Series held May 29, 2021 - June 2-3, 2021.

• NJCAA Division I Baseball World Series held May 29, 2021 - June 4/5, 2021.

• NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series held May 29, 2021 - June 4/5, 2021.

NJCAA BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within September 5, 2020 -

November 15, 2020.

• Allowed five (4) scrimmage dates in total for the year, with a maximum of two (2) scrimmage

dates allowed in the spring. Each scrimmage limited to no more than two outside opponents.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting March 10, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted April 1, 2021 - May 15, 2021.

• Maximum of 16 dates against outside competition.

NJCAA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S GOLF

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within September 5, 2020 -

November 15, 2020.

• Maximum of 30 dates against outside competition combined between fall and spring.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 10, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 22, 2021.

• NJCAA Women’s Golf Championship held May 10-13, 2021.

• NJCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship held May 11-14, 2021.

• NJCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship held May 18-21, 2021.

2020-21 NJCAA SPORTS SEASONS

PAGE LAST UPDATED | 7/13/2020 (1:00 PM ET)

PAGE LAST UPDATED | 7/13/2020 (1:00 PM ET)

NJCAA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S GOLF CONTINUED

Spring Championship Season

• NJCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship held June 7-11, 2021.

NJCAA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within September 5, 2020 -

November 15, 2020.

• Maximum of 22 dates against outside competition combined between fall and spring.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 15, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting February 21, 2021.

• NJCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championship held May 15-16, 2021.

NJCAA SOFTBALL

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within September 5, 2020 -

November 15, 2020.

• Maximum of seven (7) scrimmage dates against outside competition.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 10, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 22, 2021.

• Maximum of 30 dates against outside competition.

• All regular season, region, and district competition completed by May 19, 2021.

• NJCAA Division I Softball Championship held May 25-29, 2021.

• NJCAA Division II Softball Championship held May 25-29, 2021.

• NJCAA Division III Softball Championship held May 27-29, 2021.

NJCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S, DIVISION I MEN’S & DIVISION III MEN’S TENNIS

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within September 5, 2020 -

November 15, 2020.

• Maximum of 35 dates against outside competition combined between fall and spring.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 10, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 22, 2021.

• NJCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship held May 1-5, 2021.

• NJCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship held May 17-21, 2021.

• NJCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship held May 14-16, 2021.