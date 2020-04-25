Texas A&M defensive lineman Justin Madubuike drafted by Baltimore at #71 overall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the third straight year, Texas A&M failed to produce a first round talent in the NFL Draft. In fact, seven players from the state of Texas went in round one, and not a single one of them played for the Aggies.



Round two though went much better for the program. The Aggies highest rated prospect, Justin Madubuike was selected by the in the third round at number 71 overall.



Madubuike, who left Aggieland a year early, racked up 24 tackles for loss during his A&M career to go with 11 sacks. His 51 quarterback pressure over the past two seasons is tied for seventh most in the country.