HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston State forward Kai Mitchell is the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.



He averaged 22.5 points per game on 76.2 percent shooting and grabbed six rebounds a contest in the Bearkats’ two wins last week. Mitchell shot 5-of-6 from the field with 15 points in a 79-70 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday and dropped a career-high 30 points in an 82-67 triumph over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

The wins snapped a three-game skid for SHSU and secured a seventh-straight season with double-digit wins in conference play, the longest active-streak in the league and tied for the longest all-time with Stephen F. Austin (2011-18) and the Bearkats’ teams from 2004-11.

SHSU concludes the home portion of its schedule against in-state foes Lamar and Houston Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, respectively.

Men’s Basketball Player of the Week – Kai Mitchell, Sam Houston State – Senior – Forward – Haverstraw, N.Y.

After a quiet first half against Southeastern Louisiana, Mitchell accounted for three of the Bearkats’ first four field goals and eight of the team’s first 11 points in the second half. He also sank a pair of free-throws in the final minute to oust the Lions, who had cut SHSU’s lead from 14 points to just three with two minutes to go.

Mitchell, who celebrated a birthday in Saturday’s victory over Central Arkansas, dropped a career-high 30 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked a pair of shots against the Bears. Having never made more than one three-pointer in a game in his Bearkat career, he nailed three of his four attempts from long range.

The senior forward dished out three assists versus Central Arkansas and averaged 2.5 per game on the week. This marks Mitchell’s third Player of the Week award this season.