FRISCO, Texas — Mitchell began the week with a double-double with 18 points and a career-high 19 rebounds in a double-overtime loss at UTRGV. He grabbed seven rebounds on offense and registered a block and a steal.



He just missed another double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds, along with four blocks, in a crucial win over Louisiana Tech. Mitchell hit back-to-back layups in the second half that helped SHSU overcome an 11-point deficit midway through the period against the Bulldogs, and the Bearkats never relinquished the lead.