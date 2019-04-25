COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M sophomore right-hander Kasey Kalich was identified as one of the top closers in the nation as he was named to the Midseason Watch List for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award, the association announced Wednesday.



Kalich is 10-for-11 in save opportunities. He enters the weekend with a 1-0 record, 1.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 23.0 innings over 19 appearances.



Heading down the home stretch of the regular-season, Kalich is on pace to threaten the Aggies' single-season saves record. The A&M mark of 14 was set by Jason Jester in 2013 and matched by Nolan Hoffman last season. Kalich's 10 saves put him in a tie with John Stilson (2010), Scott Centala (1989) and Pat Jamison (1971) for fifth place on the Aggies single-season list.



The Victoria, Texas, native transferred to Texas A&M after pitching one season at Blinn College.



Kalich was one of seven Southeastern Conference pitchers named to the 45-player list as the SEC led all leagues in selections.



The NCBWA, founded in 1962, presents the Dick Howser Trophy to the nation's top player. It also selects All-America Teams for all Divisions, a Division I Freshman All-American team, Division I, II and III Players of the Week and Division I, II and III Players of the Year.