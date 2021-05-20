Karla Calhoun hired as new Rudder girls basketball coach

Calhoun won a national championship in 2011 with Texas A&M

BRYAN, Texas — Rudder has found its new girls basketball coach.

The Rangers have tabbed Karla Calhoun to take over for John Shelton, who retired after 12 years on the bench after this season. Calhoun has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach for College Station High School. The Lady Cougars made the State Tournament in 2020.

Calhoun is also a very accomplished player in her own right. She was on Texas A&M's 2011 National Championship team after helping lead A&M Consolidated on deep playoff runs during her high school career.