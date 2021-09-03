Kats add future gridiron opponents

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Sam Houston football team announced on Friday the addition of multiple games to its future schedules, including a pair of games against FBS foe Houston in both 2023 and 2028.



The games in Houston are set for September 23, 2023 and September 16, 2028, marking the first game officially on the schedule for the 2028 slate.



Meanwhile, the Kats add a pair of quality FCS opponents to its future schedule with home-and-home series with Sacramento State from the Big Sky and Youngstown State from the Missouri Valley Football Conference.



The Kats will first host Sacramento State on September 2, 2023 before traveling to Sacramento one season later on September 14, 2024. The series vs YSU includes the Penguins coming to Huntsville on August 30, 2025 before the Kats return the game on September 4, 2027.



It will be the first-ever series for the Bearkats vs both the Hornets and the Penguins, but the Kats' battles with UH will be the seventh and eighth times the programs have met. Sam Houston is 2-4 all-time vs the Cougars, but have dropped each of the last four meetings dating back to 1948.



The Cougars picked up a 31-10 win in the last meeting between the programs in 2005.



The series with Houston in 2023, along with games vs Texas A&M in 2022 and Rice in 2024 gives Sam Houston FBS opponents on the docket for each of the next three seasons.