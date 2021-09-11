Kats cruise past Southeast Missouri

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — With the flip of a light switch, Sam Houston got rolling en route to a 52-14 victory over Southeast Missouri in the home opener Saturday at Bowers Stadium.



Running back Ramon Jefferson rushed for a career-high 153 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 1 Bearkats racked up 297 yards on the ground to improve to 2-0 on the season. Backup quarterback Trapper Pannell also added a 77-yard touchdown run and running back Noah Smith finished with 61 yards on 11 carries.



Quarterback Eric Schmid completed 16 of 28 passing attempts for 243 yards and three scores.



The Bearkats used the start of the second half to pull away from the Redhawks (0-2), who recovered an onside kick to start the third quarter but went three and out.



Pannell took a direct snap with Schmid line out wide to the left and appeared to be bottled up in the backfield. He reversed pivoted, rolled around to the right and found a lane to race 77-yards for a touchdown to help Sam Houston go up 38-14.