Kats notch season-opening road win at NAU

Quarterback Eric Schmid also threw touchdown passes to tight end Jacob Kainer and wide receiver Brennon Tibbs in the victory.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Sam Houston made the signature plays that won the school its first FCS national championship in the season opener Thursday.



Running backs Ramon Jefferson and Noah Smith accounted for three touchdowns, and linebacker Trevor Williams returned an interception for a score to lift the Bearkats to a 42-16 victory over Northern Arizona at the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks gained some momentum toward the end of the first half and into the third quarter while the Bearkats hit a wall offensively.



NAU kicked a 30-yard field goal on the opening possession of the second half to pull within 21-10. Sam Houston looked like they would answer when they drove down the field deep into Lumberjack territory, but Schmid threw an ill-advised pass into double coverage into the end zone for an interception.



That's when the Kat defense took control with NAU threatening once again. Williams picked off a pass from quarterback Jeff Widener and outran would-be tacklers 75 yards for the touchdown to make it 28-10.

Three plays later, linebacker Ysidro Mascorro came up with Sam Houston's second turnover when he also intercepted Widener at the NAU 20-yard line. Smith helped increase the lead to 35-10 with a seven-yard touchdown run plowing over defenders.



The Lumberjacks answered with an 18-yard scoring pass from backup quarterback Cale Millen to Stacy Chukwumezie with 13 seconds to go in the third but failed to convert the two-point conversion.



The Bearkats got back in a grove and made the highlight-reel plays that helped them lead from start to finish.



Jefferson, much like he did in the first half, took over from there. On the first play following the kickoff, he juked his way to a 45-yard gain. He finished off the drive with a 7-yard plunge into the end zone to make it 42-16 following the extra point by Seth Morgan.