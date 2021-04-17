Kats wrap up perfect regular season win win at UIW

SAN ANTONIO — The Bearkat football team wrapped up a perfect regular season on Saturday afternoon against UIW with a 42-14 win. The Kats will now turn their attention to the postseason for the first time since 2017.



After failing to capitalize on some early chances, they got on the board first in the second quarter. Receiver Jequez Ezzard took a handoff from quarterback Eric Schmid, spun through three tackle attempts and sprinted 21 yards for the first score.



They Kats took a 14-0 advantage midway through the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Ife Adeyi.



Schmid then found the end zone himself on the opening drive of the third quarter on an 11-yard scramble to make it 21-7.



After UIW cut it to 21-14 halfway through the third quarter, Sam Houston put 21 points unanswered on the board to finish it off.



Donovan Williams found the end zone on a four-yard run to make it 28-14. The score was set up by a 65 yard pass from Schmid to Ezzard, who finished the game with 155 yards receiving.



Ramon Jefferson, who led the team in rushing with 92 yards on 13 carries, got in on the scoring action in the fourth quarter to make it 35-14. Ezzard then found the end zone with 3:24 to play on a 36-yard catch from Schmid to make it 42 points for the Bearkats.



Schmid finished the game with 370 yards on 25-of-34 passing and the one score through the air. He added another 67 yards on the ground with a touchdown. Cody Chrest had a 106 yards on seven catches to give the Kats two receivers over the century mark for the game.



The Kats will now wait for their playoff fate. The FCS selection show will be air at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU.